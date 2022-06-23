Shireen Essop’s alleged kidnapper expected in court

Shireen Essop, whose image was widely circulated on social media after she was kidnapped in May, was reunited with her family recently and a man believed to be involved in her abduction is expected to appear at the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Police said in a statement that a 28-year-old man was arrested this week and charged after he was found in possession of Essop’s property. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said more arrests are possible.

“As investigations into the case continue, the arrest of more suspects cannot be ruled out. Further details about the case are expected to emerge in court during the appearance of the arrested suspect,” said Potelwa.

The 34-year-old Essop was abducted in Browns Farm, Philippi in the Cape Flats while driving back home from work on May 23. She reportedly managed to contact her family about the unfolding abduction and her vehicle was later found abandoned in the area.

Essop’s family released a statement on June 11 informing the public that she had been found alive by the Klipfontein neighbourhood watch after she had sought refuge at the Klipfontein Mission Station.

After she was reunited with her family, rumours started circulating on social media that the abduction was staged, which left the family distraught. A TikToker took it further when she released a video and made allegations that Essop was on a drug binge. She has since apologised.

