Sibiya to spend another weekend in prison – Bail ruling expected on Tuesday

Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya will spend at least one more weekend behind bars before finding out if his bail application has been successful.

Sibiya, accused of rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking. The State alleges that he raped an 18-year-old woman at The Grand in Sandton in May 2026, and sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl between July and August.

The 59-year-old has denied the charges.

He will learn next week whether he will be released on bail or not, after the State and defence presented their closing arguments in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe reserved judgment for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, saying she needed time to work through the substantial volume of documents before the court.

The State, represented by Advocate Velile Makasana, maintained that Sibiya should remain behind bars, arguing that the allegations against him were serious and that there were grounds to believe he could interfere with witnesses if released.

State details alleged rape at Sandton hotel

In opposing bail, Makasana revisited the allegations surrounding the night Sibiya allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman after taking her and her friends to The Grand, a Sandton venue that includes a hotel, restaurant and strip club.

Makasana argued that the circumstances surrounding the outing pointed to deception and human trafficking, alleging that Sibiya deliberately took the young women to the venue.

READ: Sibiya’s attorneys challenge trafficking and rape evidence in bail hearing

“I want to first highlight that this is not a trial, however the defence chose this route. There is sufficient evidence to prove that the applicant trafficked the young girls,” he told the court.

What was meant to be a night out with friends took a turn, according to allegations presented during the bail application.

The prosecutor questioned why Sibiya had taken the young women to The Grand, arguing that they could have been taken elsewhere.

“The state argues that the three girls were tricked, deception was used by the applicant. The girls asked to be taken to any restaurant, and the applicant suggested The Grand. Why The Grand? The applicant knew what he was doing,” he said.

ALSO READ: Sibiya’s alleged victims tell court they’re living in fear

According to the state’s version, Sibiya also instructed the young women to change into more revealing clothing before they went out to the venue.

The State alleges that Sibiya bought the women alcohol, leaving them heavily intoxicated before they returned to a hotel.

Makasana said the 18-year-old complainant began vomiting and eventually passed out, during which time the alleged rape took place.

He further told the court that the complainant’s friends had reported that Sibiya allegedly remarked that “she was nice and still a virgin” as he was leaving the hotel.

Makasana argued that the complainant’s alleged intoxication raised serious questions about the defence’s claim that the sexual encounter was consensual.

The state advocate further alleged that Sibiya had wiped his phones before his arrest, leaving investigators unable to retrieve information from the devices.

Concerns over alleged witness interference

The State also argued that there were grounds to believe Sibiya could interfere with witnesses if released.

Makasana pointed to statements made by Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela outside court, where he addressed the media and spoke about retaliation.

The prosecutor also referred to statements from the complainants expressing fear about Sibiya’s potential release.

READ MORE: Sibiya’s friend Bishop Maumela withdraws his conspiracy claims

Maumela was with Sibiya at The Grand when the former police general was arrested on September 21.

The defence distanced itself from Maumela’s statements, with Sibiya’s son, Ofentse, submitting an affidavit stating that the family had neither instructed Maumela to speak on Sibiya’s behalf nor authorised him to contact the complainants or witnesses.

Killian argues case is weak

In her closing submissions, Advocate Estelle Killan, representing Sibiya, challenged the strength of the State’s case, saying the State had not established sufficient grounds to justify Sibiya’s continued detention.

She proposed bail of R20,000, saying that strict conditions, including a prohibition on contacting complainants and anyone connected to the case, could address concerns about witness interference.

She also argued that Sibiya was not a flight risk and had tendered his passport.

Resignation

On Monday, October 12, he resigned from the South African Police Service (SAPS), as disciplinary proceedings against him were due to begin.

READ MORE: Sibiya resigns from SAPS amid disciplinary action and rape charges

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said his departure was classified as a dishonourable discharge because disciplinary proceedings were pending.

His resignation followed his suspension in September 2025 and came amid separate allegations of corruption and links to criminal networks raised at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria until the bail judgment.

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