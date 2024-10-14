SIU zooms into Limpopo sport, arts and culture

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has set its sights on the Limpopo provincial department of sport, arts, and culture (SAC) following damning allegations of corruption and maladministration.

This full-scale investigation follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authorisation to probe into the affairs of the department and several other government entities, including the University of Fort Hare in Alice in the Eastern Cape.

The investigations will examine activities from January 1 to October 4, 2011 focussing on maladministration and unlawful conduct, including events before and after this period that are relevant to the case.

At SAC, the investigation will primarily target alleged irregularities in the contracting of security services and the improper appointment of staff in all five districts of the province.

Irregular payments related to the 2016/17 Mapungubwe Arts, Culture and Heritage Festival will also be scrutinised.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago highlighted concerns over payments for services not rendered and possible misconduct by the department’s employees and service providers.

A previous draft report by the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) recommended a forensic investigation into the festival’s income and expenditure.

Advocate Franco Marx, the DA’s member of the provincial legislature, said they are hoping the investigations will uncover long-suspected corruption within the department, particularly related to the 2017 Mapungubwe Arts Festival.

Procurement of contracts

“These investigations should put more emphasis on suspicious procurement of contracts relating to security services by the department,” said Marx.

“We have strong suspicions that the processes were not fair, competitive and transparent. We also suspect that there is unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department.

“The SIU should also investigate any alleged maladministration and any losses suffered by the department in relation to the irregular appointment of staff in Waterberg, Sekhukhune Vhembe, Capricorn and Mopani districts in terms of Circular 7 of 2016 in the position of Assistant Director: Assets Management.”

He continued: “These investigations will reveal long awaited information about a period where there have been suspicions and allegations of corrupt activities in the department.

“In fact, in 2017, a draft Scopa report recommended that the provincial treasury must appoint a forensic investigation into all income and expenditure into the 2017 Mapungubwe Arts Festival.

“All corruption and maladministration must be dealt with as soon as possible, and the culprits must be brought to justice. The people of Limpopo deserve clean governance and ethical leadership.”

The department said it acknowledges the recent proclamation by Ramaphosa authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration within SAC.

Investigation welcomed

Departmental spokesperson Germina Kaka said the department fully supports and welcomes the investigation as an opportunity to ensure transparency and accountability.

“As we are waiting to engage further with SIU, the department is committed to cooperating fully with the SIU throughout the investigation and will provide any information or assistance required,” said Kaka.

“The department remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of governance and service delivery to benefit the people of Limpopo.

“Our focus is on ensuring that any wrongdoing is addressed and that the department can continue to operate in an ethical and effective manner.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content