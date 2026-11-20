The Mpumalanga provincial government is reeling in shock following revelations that a matric learner who was due to write his final History examination was stabbed and killed before he could sit for the much-anticipated paper on Thursday.

Sphiwosakhe Monate, 21, a Grade 12 learner at LD Moetanalo Secondary School in Mhluzi, near Middelburg, was attacked outside the school premises during break on November 19.

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Six suspects, aged between 16 and 20, have since been arrested in connection with his murder.

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The killing comes just days after Mpumalanga Education MEC Lindi Masina condemned a disturbing bullying incident at Portia Shabangu Secondary School in Thekwane, near Mbombela, where two girls were filmed violently assaulting a fellow learner on school premises.

The video, which circulated on social media and was seen by Sunday World, was considered too violent to republish on this news platform.

The two incidents have intensified concerns about violence involving learners in Mpumalanga, although police have not established whether Monate’s murder was linked to bullying.

READ MORE: Two girls face disciplinary action after brutal school bullying incident

School alerted before attack

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie and the provincial Department of Education have condemned the killing, which has left Monate’s family, classmates and teachers devastated.

According to a report submitted by the school principal to the Education Department, the tragedy began at approximately 11am when learners warned that a group of people was waiting outside the school premises to fight Monate and another learner.

Shortly afterwards, two learners informed the principal that Monate had been stabbed and rushed to a nearby clinic.

He was declared dead on arrival.

Police later visited the school to inform the principal that the learner had died.

Monate was scheduled to write his National Senior Certificate History Paper 2 examination that afternoon.

MEC calls for justice

Macie welcomed the swift arrest of the six suspects but urged police to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that everyone involved in the killing faces justice.

“We appreciate the efforts of the police for arresting the suspects. We further encourage them to thoroughly investigate so that the perpetrator(s) do not go unpunished,” Macie said.

“We are also calling for calm in the community while the police are doing their work.”

The MEC said the fact that Monate was attacked outside school premises did not justify the violence.

“While we acknowledge that the 21-year-old learner was stabbed outside the school, there is nothing that justifies such barbaric behaviour and acts of violence anywhere in our society. We must all work together to end these levels of violence in our society.”

READ MORE: Bullying in schools — a growing epidemic in South Africa

Support for traumatised learners

The six suspects are expected to appear before the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 23, facing a murder charge.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education expressed profound sadness over Monate’s death, particularly because it occurred during the final matric examinations.

“To lose a young life with so much promise, particularly during the National Senior Certificate examination period, is a loss that is deeply felt by the Department and the broader community,” the department said.

The department announced that psychosocial support would be provided to affected learners, teachers and the bereaved family.

Arrangements would also be made to ensure that the remaining examinations continue with the necessary support and sensitivity for learners at the school.

Community urged to help police

The department has urged parents, learners and communities to report threats of violence before they escalate and to work with schools and law enforcement agencies to ensure safer learning environments.

It also appealed to anyone with information about Monate’s killing to contact the Mhluzi Police Station.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, and police investigations are continuing.

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