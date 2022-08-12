Six-year-old Bethelsdorp boy accidentally shoots his sister

A five-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after she was allegedly shot by her six-year-old brother.

The police in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape said in a statement that the children, two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl, were playing with a 38 revolver in one of the rooms on Thursday afternoon when a shot accidentally went off.

The girl was hit in the head and collapsed. An ambulance was called and the wounded minor was rushed to the hospital where she is reported to be in a critical condition.

However, the police could not find the firearm when they arrived at the scene and, as a result, a case of defeating the ends of justice has been opened.

The police further said more charges may be added and that arrests could also be effected as the investigation unfolds.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author