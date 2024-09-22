Small-scale farmers hit by scourge of  livestock theft

Subsistent livestock farmer Mokete Seshibe died from a broken heart after cattle thieves made off with her entire herd of 17 cattle.

The pensioner, a resident of Mokomene village, in the Botlo­kwa area of Limpopo, had invested in cattle breeding, hoping to sell the livestock to pay for her orphaned grandchildren’s higher education fees. Before her passing, she would stare at the empty kraal and ask herself who the thieves are.

