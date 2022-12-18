‘SOEs scapegoat vetting process’

Some executives in critical positions at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) “run away” when they must complete the vetting process by the State Security Agency (SAA), deputy minister in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa said yesterday.

In an interview on the side lines of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference, Kodwa, who is responsible for state security, said management of SOEs was using the vetting process as a “scapegoat” for their lack of performance.

Eskom and the SABC rank among the most notorious SOEs whose officials do not co-operate with the vetting process.

Kodwa said when they appeared before the standing committee on public accounts to account for the vetting of executives, they found that the agency was being blamed by people who had failed to fill critical positions at SOEs.

“In many instances, including Eskom, vetting has been slow because on their part they have not been coming forth with information and documents. We said, for example, that we have been waiting for documents from [Andre] De Ruyter (former Eskom CEO). As he resigns, he does so without giving some of the complete documents.

“There are a number of other people in SOEs who when they appear before parliament, claim vetting is slow, to create the impression that the agency is paralysing [their performance], they are scapegoating,” he said.

Kodwa conceded the SSA had a backlog in terms of vetting of government officials and SOE executives.

“Vetting is not just like a kiss and say goodbye thing, it’s very intrusive. It’s about the security compliance of the person and whether indeed you’re competent enough from a security point of view for the functions of the job you are expected to perform. Many of them run away,” said Kodwa.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communication and digital technologies was recently told the delay in the appointment of board members of the SABC was caused by the SSA.

However, Kodwa denied this.

“The SABC created the impression that we have been sitting with applications for the longest time, hence the board was not appointed. There are a number of stakeholders involved in vetting, like the SAPS, and not only us.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author