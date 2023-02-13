Sombre mood as fans, colleagues gather at AKA’s murder scene

A dark cloud and a sombre atmosphere continued to envelop Florida Road in Morningside, Durban as fans and creatives gathered on Monday to pay respect to the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Among the personalities who turned out to pray and lay wreaths at the scene of the rapper’s death was DJ Sox, awarding-winning DJ Tira and Zakwe. Speaking to the media, Zakwe said he does not believe Forbes was booked for a gig in Durban only to be killed.

The 35-year-old award-winning rapper was ambushed as he was leaving the WISH restaurant where he had enjoyed a meal with friends on Friday evening.

Also killed in the attack was his friend and former business manager Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. A third person, who was also injured in the attack, is recovering in the hospital.

Siphamandla Mbambo, a KwaZulu-Natal rapper fondly known as Duncan, urged music fans to respect the Forbes family through this difficult time. He also urged artists to come together, work together and smoke the peace pipe, because no one knows when they will die.

The wreath-laying ceremony on Monday followed a candlelight prayer session at the crime scene on Sunday, which was also attended by fans and AKA’s friends and colleagues.

Meanwhile, the rappers family, also affectionately known as Supa Mega, has confirmed that the body of AKA arrived in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

This while eThekwini mayor Xolisi Kaunda called on the police to speed up the investigation and bring the gunmen and those who orchestrated the murder to book.

Kaunda was quoted in the media as saying: “The news of AKA’s passing comes as a shock to us, as we were looking forward to seeing him perform at the Durban All White Concert at the Durban ICC next week on Saturday.

“We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed the incident to share information with the police.”

