Banyana defender sets sights on bringing trophy back home

Banyana Banyana defender Bongeka Gamede is ecstatic to be a part of the team that will take part in the African Women Cup of Nations.

The tournament gets under way on Sunday in Morocco.

Fresh from injury, Gamede, who has been in Morocco with her teammates for a week, said she is settling in well.

“I am grateful for the support from my family and coach because I did not think that I would heal. I would cry, but my coach would call and motivate me,” said Gamede.

“It has been good and the camp has been amazing. I think everyday is proof that we are ready for the tournament. You cannot go anywhere if you are not united, so we are all in one spirit looking forward to playing.”

With Banyana being in Group C with Nigeria, Gamede said they are not threatened, noting that they aim to win the tournament.

“I could not play against Nigeria in the qualifiers, and I have always wanted to play against them. Being in the same group with them, my wish is that we win. We all push each other, especially because some of our teammates are playing overseas, they keep encouraging us to play hard.”

She further promised the nation that Banyana will do everything in their power to bring the trophy back home.

“We know how badly South Africans want us to win this trophy for the first time ever, we promise not to disappoint them,” she added.

