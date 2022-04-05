Condolences pour in following tragic death of ex-rugby coach’s wife

Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers and his family continue to receive messages of condolences and comfort following the tragic death of his wife on Monday.
It has been reported that Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found floating in a swimming pool while visiting relatives in Gqeberha. Her death follows that of 28-year-old Odille Monk, the daughter of the former Boks coach, who lost her battle against cancer in 2019.
Condolences to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his family… Really sad news out of Gqeberha….
— Percivale Young (@Percyoung) April 4, 2022
South Africa 🇿🇦 Rugby community mourns with former Springbok coach (2008-2011), Peter de Villiers whose wife tragically died on Monday. She was found floating in a swimming pool.
De Villiers also lost his daughter, Odille Monk, 28, to cancer in December 2019.
We pray for him. pic.twitter.com/btQzcA62pt
— AjSuperRugby (@AjSuperRugby) April 5, 2022
Thinking of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers this morning after the tragic passing of his wife. Deeply saddened by the news.
— Charl Eksteen 🇿🇦 (@CharlSaai) April 5, 2022
Prayers to Peter de Villiers 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
— Sirboring🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@sirboring_26) April 4, 2022
Truly horrific news re the death of Peter de Villiers' wife yesterday. My thoughts go out to him, his family, and friends …
— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) April 5, 2022
Man , it’s so sad to hear about Peter de Villiers’ wife 💔 .
— SudleySeth (@Seth_MUFC) April 4, 2022
