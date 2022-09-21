SIU granted preservation order to freeze former NLC boss’ pension

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze pension benefits of former chief operating officer of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), Philemon Letwaba, following his resignation in August.

The SIU has interdicted pension administrator Liberty Group from paying out Letwaba’s pension benefits to the value of about R2.8-million.

After being placed on suspension in October 2021 on allegations of money-laundering, Letwaba was cleared of wrongdoing during an internal hearing, paving the way for his return to work in March 2022.

Letwaba is suspected of having played a role in distributing the NLC funds to several non-profit organisations (NPO).

The investigation by the SIU has revealed that Letwaba allegedly benefited personally from the funds received by the NPOs and that he allegedly used friends, family businesses, and trusts to receive the money.

“The preservation order granted by the Special Tribunal is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions and/or to prevent further losses.”

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author