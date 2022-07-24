Top CAF gong crowns great year for Mane

Newly crowned Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year Sadio Mane believes this year was the best for his country, Senegal, in as far as the milestones achieved in continental football.

Following one of the most dramatic transfers to Bayern Munich during the off-season, involving a £35.1-million price tag, Mane was this week crowned the African Player of the Year for the second year in a row, emulating his idol El Hadji Diouf as the second Senegalese to win back-to-back awards.

The Senegalese forward, who inspired Senegal to their historic first Africa Cup of Nations title in February, as well as guiding the Teranga Lions to this year’s World Cup in Qatar, beat strong opposition from his countryman Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah of Egypt

Speaking to the official CAF website, CAFonline.com, Mane said: “There are so many players that deserved this award, but I have been chosen. I am honoured and I thank everyone for this.”

Having scooped the award in 2019 in Egypt, the 30-year-old Mane had scored 23 goals for Liverpool in all competitions last season before joining Germany’s Bayern.

It was a big night for Senegal as they also won National Team of the Year and for coach Aliou Cisse, who was named the Coach of the Year after winning the Afcon trophy in Cameroon in February.

Simba’s Senegalese import Pape Sakho also walked away with the Goal of the Year.

Said Mane: “I cannot explain this. It is so far the best year of Senegalese football. To collect all these awards, you have to believe first. It was hard work and we never stopped dreaming. We continued working hard and finally we got it.”

Mane and Senegal will be hoping to continue this spirit in Qatar when they make their third appearance at the global showpiece.

