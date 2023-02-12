We could have done better, says coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says his players could have done better in their hard- fought 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Friday night.

Amakhosi, who are looking to end their seven-year cup drought, advanced to the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

As disappointing as it seems, it could be a blessing in disguise for the Team of Choice, who can now focus on the battle against relegation to the first division.

“I think we started the game very well. We started like a house on fire and we created a lot of chances and by the 15th minute, we could have at least scored two goals.

“Their goalkeeper kept them in the game. We pressed them very high and we did not give them time on the ball and forced them to make mistakes,” said Zwane after the match.

“But we could have done better in taking the chances that we created – if we converted half the number of chances we created, we could have scored about four goals. A good thing is that we kept a clean sheet.

“After they got a red card, it is always difficult to play against 10 men but we created enough chances. Their plan was to use Kwame Peprah and they nearly punished us, and their keeper made about two crucial saves that could have changed things altogether.

“We managed to get a goal in the early minutes of extra time and the game was opened because they came at us trying to get an equaliser,” he said.

“It was good for Christian Saile to score. It is good for a striker to score your first goal. Christian is a soldier and we expect more from him. He never stopped running and worked hard off the ball. I am also happy for Ashley Du Preez. His goal will boost his confidence, and he did well off the ball.”

