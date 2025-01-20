Special-needs pupil Olebogeng beat the odds to emerge top of his matric class 

His father had to carry him in a wheelchair to the education department to help him get into Meerhof Special School in Hartbeespoort in North West.

Olebogeng Montsho, 19, lives with myopathy, a disease that damages muscles, leaving him weak and fatigued most of the time. His father, Molaole Montsho, believes his son is destined for greater things.

Olebogeng was one of the top pupils invited to the matric top achievers’ awards in Klerksdorp. He was the only pupil who had to ascend the stage in a wheelchair despite the platform not being designed for people with disabilities like his.

Even though his father said Olebogeng’s achievements were unexpected, he was grateful that he never doubted his son’s potential. “We walked together in the most difficult situations.

“There were times when I got stuck on the road, and there were times I had to use public transport to take him to school but with the necessary support I got, in particular from my mother, sometimes she had to get a taxi and fetch Olebogeng from school,” he said.

Olebogeng received the special school top pupil award in North West.

Releasing the 2024 matric results this week, the Department of Basic Education said 3 321 pupils with special education needs obtained Bachelor passes. North West province ranked fourth in the 2024 matric results with a pass rate of 87.5%.

Olebogeng’s mother, Martha Montsho, says her patience and love for Olebogeng keep her going. “It’s difficult to raise a child with his condition. Olebogeng was a child who had to visit the doctor regularly as he grew up.”

The bouncy Olebogeng claimed victory even though he did not have the opportunity to participate in extra-mural activities like his peers.

“I am where I am now because of the support and love of my parents. Because of my condition, I did not have a typical childhood. So I had to learn to adjust to who I am.

“Another thing that has driven me the most is to teach those with disabilities that they, too, can achieve everything they desire in life. Just because you are living with a disability does not mean you have to put yourself in a box,” he explained.

“I have a lot of ambitions. However, my main ambition is to establish my own music record label. I’ve already begun my music adventure, and creating songs is simply amazing.”

He hopes to further his studies at the University of Johannesburg.

