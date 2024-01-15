After some controversy, exciting SA20 underway 

The second edition of the exciting domestic T20 competition – the 2024 SA20 – is now well underway on the back of some controversy regarding its impact on the Proteas’ calendar.

This year, the competition clashes with a crucial Proteas Test tour to New Zealand, where Shukri Conrad’s men are scheduled to face the Kiwis in two matches later this month.

The Proteas coach has now been forced to take a severely weakened Test team to New Zealand, which will be captained by the inexperienced Neil Brand, who is yet to make his debut.

Conrad will have to make do without the now retired Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, fast bowling star Kagiso Rabada, and many more, who will all be representing their respective SA20 teams instead.

The competition has been described as “the lifeblood of South African cricket” by Conrad and is expected to bring plenty of young talent to the forefront, just like the Indian Premier League has done.

And the first few matches have not disappointed in terms of excitement, setting the tone for what could be the most captivating campaign in the competition’s short history.

Among the exciting matches that have taken place so far, the Durban Super Giants clinched a nail-biting 11-run win over MI Cape Town, while the opener between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings was hampered by rain.

Today at 15:30, the Pretoria Capitals will lock horns with the Paarl Royals in what will be the two sides’ second clash already having tussled a few days before.

Capitals skipper Wayne Parnel is eagerly anticipating the infectious and unique atmosphere at Centurion, which his side hopes will spur it on to victory over the men from the Western Cape.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content