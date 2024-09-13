State to recruit 55,000 social workers by 2030 amid dire shortage

Department of Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe addressed a social sector workshop on Thursday, aimed at expediting the implementation of a sector strategy towards employing more social service professionals.

The strategy is a collective commitment to building a social service workforce that is responsive to the needs of individuals, families and communities.

“As the demand for social services continues to rise amidst the growing burden of social ills, the employment of social service professionals is emerging as a pressing issue. This across South Africa,” the Department of Social Development said.

The burden of social ills that she described include unemployment, widening inequality gap and crime. Also teenage pregnancy, substance use disorders and gender-based violence.

55,000 social service professionals needed by 2030

The National Development Plan projects that South Africa requires 55, 000 social service professionals by 2030. This is in order to meet the growing demand for social services.

Currently, government employs 23, 561 social service professionals. These comprise social workers, auxiliary social workers and child and youth care workers. Also community development practitioners. These render essential social services to individuals, families and communities.

The department is the main employer, with 18, 948 staff. A total of 4, 613 are employed by other sector departments. These include health, education, correctional services and justice.

“At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the social services professional workforce were in the frontlines. They were part of the national response of saving lives and livelihoods,” the department said.

“Against this background, the department led the development of sector strategy. The strategy is for the employment of social services professionals. This as part of increasing the human resource capacity of government, [NGOs] and the private sector. In order to proactively respond to complex social issues facing South Africa.”

The sector strategy was approved by Cabinet in February this year. It outlines how the increasing demand for social services will be met. This through, among others, the recruitment and retention of unemployed social work graduates.

The two-day workshop is being held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content