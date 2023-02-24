Tanker on fire in Pietermaritzburg

A tanker on the N3 near Lynnfield Park in Ashburton approaching Durban, caught alight on Friday.

Officials have since put up a roadblock in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Provincial road traffic inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said both lanes had been closed as the truck, laden with paraffin, is emitting clouds of smoke.

“The truck was en route to Durban and we have been forced to close the opposite lane as smoke is blowing into that lane and obscuring the vision of motorists,” she said.

No further details are available at this point.

This comes exactly a week after a mini tanker exploded on the N1 near William Nicol in Johannesburg.

