Tavern of death case postponed for pre-trial in September

The owner of Enyobeni tavern, where 21 teenagers died on June 26, appeared briefly at the East London magistrate’s court on Friday for alleged violation and contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act.

Siyakhangela Ndevu is charged alongside two of his employees Xoliswa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana for permitting children under 18 years on the premises and serving them with alcohol.

Both Duma and Ngamlana are out on R2 000 fine each.

The courtroom was packed with family members and friends of the deceased while members of Masimanyane gender activists held a picket outside the court building.

Ndevu’s lawyer Precious Daniel told the court that the defence has received most of the state’s evidence except the video footage that the state has promised to make available on Monday.

Magistrate Kevin von Bratt postponed the matter to September 2 for a pre-trial conference. The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, said the matter is ready to go on trial.

However, the families have expressed mixed reactions that Ndevu is awaiting trial while outside and continuing to operate other liquor businesses in the area. Nomawethu Mboyiya, who lost a child Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka, said the parents are not happy with the soft treatment given to Ndevu by the state. state.

“He sold alcohol to our children who were below the drinking age, but he was not arrested for that. We would be happy to see him attending the trial while in police custody,” said Mboyiya.

Another parent Khululekile Ncandana, a father to the late Bhongolwethu Ncadana, said the parents welcome the progress even though they are aware that the investigation is still ongoing.

Also Read: ‘I saw my friends drop like flies’

Desperate parents of Enyobeni victims still seeking answers

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author