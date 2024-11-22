TB patient dies in ambulance accident, crew members injured

A Tuberculosis (TB) patient was tragically killed in a car accident involving an ambulance and a truck in Macleantown, in the Eastern Cape.

The accident happened near East London, while a TB patient was being transported to Nkqubela TB Hospital in Mdantsane by Burgersdorp Emergency Medical Services staff.

According to the department of health in the Eastern Cape, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The two emergency medical personnel were trapped inside the car.

Two crew members rescued from wrecked ambulance

The two crew members were freed with the Jaws of Life.

Health MEC in the province, Ntandokazi Capa, said their EMS professionals escaped life threatening injuries.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the patient. This was an unfortunate accident that cut the life of the patient short.

May her soul rest in peace.

“It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially when they depart in such circumstances. We also wish our EMS crew members a speedy recovery,” she said.

They have been taken to hospital for further treatment. Circumstances that led to the fatal accident will form part of the investigation by the SA Police Services.

This comes after an ambulance in the province was hijacked at gunpoint near Qumbu.

Ambulance hijacked, still missing

The ambulance was transporting an eight-year-old patient, from Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Regional Hospital in Mbizana. She was being taken to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

According to reports, the thugs accosted two EMS crew members and the patient with guns. They then forced them out of the ambulance.

The ambulance has not been found yet.

Capa has condemned the targeting of healthcare workers and staff. She said this compromises service delivery.

“This has left the two EMS crew members and the eight-year-old patient traumatised by this senseless attack. We will offer counselling to the EMS crew members and the patient. And we are relieved that the employees and patient escaped with no physical injuries.”

