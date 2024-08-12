Thabiso has stories for days about Limpopo

An industrious tourism start-up is using social media to explore and share Limpopo’s hidden gems to attract visitors.

Still mourning the passing of her mother in 2017, former journalist Thabiso Sekhula moved back to her home province to reconnect with her roots and share the untold stories of the province.

Two years later, she founded 1 000 Limpopo Secrets, a platform showcasing Limpopo’s beauty on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.

Despite facing doubts from friends and family, Sekhula was determined to succeed.

“I felt like, instead of answering, let me show them what Limpopo is about, show them what I love. It also allowed me the space to start learning about the place again in new terms,” she said.

“What inspired me with tourism was that it felt like the most natural way for me to show off Limpopo because I was fascinated by the things that are in Limpopo,” she elaborated.

Sekhula’s journey wasn’t without obstacles. She funded her business from her own savings. “I never got any form of funding for my business; for the most part I have never treated it as a business but as something that I love and have passion for.”

When financial difficulties occurred, she temporarily returned to her job, working at TikTok for three years before deciding to fully commit to 1 000 Limpopo Secrets.

The transition from full-time employment to entrepreneurship presented its own set of challenges, from financial strain to juggling responsibilities as a parent.

“I had challenges in transition from being a full-time employee to not having a job, from having a good salary to figuring things out,” Sekhula admitted.

As the sole director, Sekhula wears many hats, working tirelessly to promote tourism in the province.

“I work with tourism companies in the province, municipalities as a partner for promoting tourism, handling their social media pages and some of their marketing with the internal team,” she said.

Sekhula’s storytelling skills, gained during her time as a journalist, sets her apart.

“I was never precious about having one job. I have gained all the skills and I want to use all those skills,” she emphasised.

Her ability to tell compelling stories highlights Limpopo’s unique offerings, from its exclusive salt-mining operations to its ancient rock art.

“I don’t have a chance to miss journalism because everything that I do still revolves around it. I’m a storyteller through and through, so that part still lives.”

This article first appeared in Vuk’uzenzele

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content