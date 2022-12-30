Thirty-Four candles lit for Boksburg explosion victims

At the memorial service held on Friday in honour of the Boksburg gas explosion victims, it was announced that the death toll had risen to 34.

The memorial service took place at the Boksburg Civic Centre, and was attended by National Department of Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, Gauteng Health Department MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe and City of Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell.

Thirty-four candles were lit for those who died in the tragic accident – each candle bearing the name of the deceased.

Phaala paid a tribute to the departed residents and health workers. He said South Africans from all walks of life had interrupted their festive celebrations to mourn the victims of the accident.

“Many of those who are Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus are keeping you in prayers, please accepted our condolences from our leaders and ordinary citizens who are keeping your agony in their thoughts,” said the minister.

He concluded by saying that it is more devastating to grieve the loss of someone who woke up healthy in the morning, and suddenly a call came for you to identify their remains.

Acting HOD of the Gauteng Department of Health, Arnold Lesiba, gave a vote of thanks to all the organisations that had joined hands to provide for the affected families.

He said: “I want to thank those who reported from the first at the scene until the late hours as well as volunteers. It is a difficult time.”

The truck, carrying a gas tanker, had crashed into a low bridge in Boksburg on Saturday, Christmas eve. The tanker exploded, leaving 10 people dead and dozens severely injured.

Many of the deceased were health workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital, situated 100m away from where the explosion happened. Other casualties were residents of the area as well as onlookers who went to the scene to see what was happening, only for the tanker to explode, killing some on impact and injuring others, some severely.

