Trevor Noah donates R8 million for a local cause

Johannesburg- Trevor Noah, comedian and host of The Daily Show, has recently donated R8-million into a local project on behalf of The Trevor Noah Foundation and in partnership with YouthBuild South Africa (YBSA).

This is a joint response to the pressing issues surrounding impoverished communities throughout the country.

With the quality of infrastructure being one issue of many, 56% of South African teachers have reported a shortage of physical infrastructure, hindering their ability to provide the necessary learning environment.

It is the mission of YBSA to mobilise young adults between the ages of 17 and 29 who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) to improve their lives and communities.

YBSA partners with these young people as they pursue their education, prepare for future careers and grow into community leaders, building brighter futures for themselves and their neighbourhoods.

This donation from the Trevor Noah Foundation will help further connect YBSA graduates in underserved communities to work and self-employment in the construction, tourism, hospitality, and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors.

The goals and mission of the Foundation are designed to:

Grow global and local partnerships that can foster communities through education.

Improve learning infrastructure to create environments that inspire learners.

Equip teachers with the tools to deliver 21st-century learning.

Provide youth with the support structure and tools to be emotionally healthy, empowered, resilient, and confident.

The Faranani Project: ‘Togetherness’

According to recent reports, South Africa currently grapples with an official unemployment rate of 34.4%, being one of the highest in the world.

The Faranani infrastructure project is one approach that The Trevor Noah Foundation and YBSA have created to enhance the educational foundation in our schools.

Based in Soweto, young people from various communities will be provided with training, practical construction skills, and the mindset to transform an educational environment. The goal is to address school infrastructure needs while supporting and developing the skills of unemployed youth.

“We want to make sure that our young people are ready and mentally prepared for the world of work and build our communities.” – Oupa Tshabalala, Executive Director, YouthBuild South Africa

“Through nearly 300 programs around the world, the YouthBuild movement equips young people with the necessary tools for long-term professional and personal success,” said John Valverde, President and CEO of YouthBuild USA.

“In South Africa alone, more than 2,500 young adults have been served by YBSA, and this incredible partnership with the Trevor Noah Foundation will help them solidify their training and extend their reach even further.”

Fostering The Foundation Of Youth

The limited access to education and low quality of South Africa’s infrastructure have been the driving forces behind the Foundation’s projects, programmes, and initiatives

The Trevor Noah Foundation – in collaboration with the government, their partners, and communities – has implemented dynamic school programmes.

These programmes ensure that the youth of South Africa have access to well-established learning environments within their communities, giving them the best chance to succeed in life once they leave school.

Currently, there are eleven Khulani School partners, and the Trevor Noah Foundation collaborates closely with these partners to increase capacity for educational excellence:

Although each school faces physical, human resource, and financial constraints, they were hand-picked for exhibiting purpose-driven leadership and a commitment to excellence.

The Trevor Noah Foundation currently impacts over 500 teachers, 6000 learners, and countless families within the communities. The goal is to reach 25 schools by the end of 2025.

“Today’s kids are told to be the leaders of tomorrow, but they’re not given the tools. I’m excited about this partnership with YouthBuild because we’re creating life-changing opportunities for South African youth.

We all deserve to achieve our fullest potential no matter where we come from.” – Trevor Noah

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World