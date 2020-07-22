Tributes for Andrew Mlangeni, last Rivonia Trialist to die

Tributes are pouring in for struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni, who died this morning.

Mlangeni, the last of the golden generation of the Rivonia Trialists , died at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria at the age of 95 years.

A family member had told the Sunday World earlier this morning that the ANC stalwart, took his last breath after being hospitalized for at least a week for abdominal pains.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the Mlangeni family, just over a month after he celebrated his 95th birthday.

Ramaphosa, former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, former Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, were among the luminaries who participated in a virtual birthday party celebration for Mlangeni last month.

Ramaphosa said Mlangeni’s passing – after being admitted on Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, following an abdominal complaint – signified the end of a generational history and

“places our future squarely in our hands”.

“Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment – even at his very advanced age – to a better life for all South Africans,” he said.

“Bab’ Mlangeni’s dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person and throughout his long life he remained a beacon of ethical leadership and care for humanity in our own country and around the globe,” he added.

Mlangeni was in 1992 awarded the Isithwalandwe/ Seaparankwe, the highest honour by the ANC for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation Struggle.

He also received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from former President Nelson Mandela in 1999.

Mlangeni, who was born on 6 June in 1925, served 26 on Robben Island, along with Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Raymond and Dennis Goldberg, who also recently died.

Accused No 10, Mlangeni was released in 1989 and became an MP in the democratic South Africa until his retirement in 2014.

A former trade unionist, Mlangeni joined the ANC Youth League in 1951 and was a member of the SACP and Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK).

“He was a champion and exemplar of the values we need to build a South Africa that provides dignity and opportunity for all and which takes its rightful place in the global community of nations,” Ramaphosa said

“My thoughts are with the Mlangeni family today and with all who have had the blessing of meeting and being touched by Bab’ Mlangeni’s passion for achieving a better society as well as his passion for a life that is well-rounded, adventurous, healthy and embracing of people from all walks of life,” the president added.

The ANC said Mlangeni’s death marks the end of a revolutionary life dedicated to a struggle for justice.

In a statement, the governing party said Mlangeni embodied the best qualities and core values of the congress movement.

“The best tribute we can pay to this stalwart of our movement is to continue to work tirelessly in pursuit of the kind of society for which he sacrificed most of his life for. This will be a fitting tribute to this servant of our people who dedicated his entire life to these ideals,” the organisation said.

Author



George Matlala