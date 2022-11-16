Tumelo Madlala is real epitome of a fake friend, court hears

Defence advocate for accused number five Zandile Mshololo has painted a questionable picture of the state’s third witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

During cross-examination at the Pretoria High court on Wednesday, Mshololo grilled witness Tumelo Madlala on the merits of his friendship with the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, testing his loyalty.

Since the trial resumed on Monday, Madlala has refused to reveal the exact amount of the remuneration he received from streaming service Netflix for his participation in the Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star documentary.

However, Mshololo decided to question what he did with the money instead.

The court heard that Madlala, who claims to be Meyiwa’s best friend, marginalised the Meyiwa family after benefiting from the documentary, which was about their son, father, and husband, Senzo.

Mshololo asked if Madlala did anything for his best friend’s family with the money, and he smugly said no, because the money was his, and the content that he provided for the documentary belonged to him.

Mshololo asked him specifically about Meyiwa’s mother, wife and child. With regards to the mother, Madlala tried to cover up his act with the notion that they were not on speaking terms. He further told the court that Meyiwa’s wife, Mandisa Mkhize, is the one who has to take care of Meyiwa’s child, not him.

Responded Madlala: “I don’t think I was supposed to do that, it was my money.”

The court proceeded to assess if Madlala has even a bit of the spirit of Ubuntu in him, to which he contradicted himself.

Judge Tshifiwa Maumela asked: “Is Senzo’s child not your child as an African.” Madlala said yes, although he still did not see the need to share the proceeds of the documentary with his best friend’s child.

“Would Senzo’s child not fall in that category [African belief that your friend’s/neighbour’s child is also yours]?

Madlala responded saying “that’s correct”.

“So you decided not to give that poor child a cent,” Mshololo asked.

“No I didn’t,” he answered.

Madlala said he did not share the money with anyone, including his own family.

According to Mshololo, Madlala was only a good friend to Meyiwa while he was still alive, and then stopped when he was shot and killed, saying Madlala’s behaviour after the death of his best friend is “shocking” to say the least.

Meanwhile, the media was kicked out of the courtroom again after Madlala was allegedly shown on a live feed during the proceedings. Maumela said the media will be excused until they point out the “culprit”. The issue has been resolved, and media will return to court on Thursday.

Social media went abuzz as people lost track of the trial. Many questioned the court’s reason for protecting Madlala, who they had already seen in the Netflix documentary, while others argued that the five men on trial also need to be protected since they have not been proven guilty of the crime.

Some people also mentioned that they have lost faith in Maumela, thereby speculating that he is biased and not fit to preside over the case.

See tweeps react

#SenzoMeyiwatrial

We need a petition to remove judge Maumela! pic.twitter.com/AHFXAlu6Mx — No DMs Please 🚫 (@MahlodiJR) November 15, 2022

Advocate Mshololo showed us that Tumelo Madlala is a greedy human being.#SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/IDNcPKmcHl — Mlungisi (@Mlu__N2) November 16, 2022

Yes because it was conducted by white people who cannot be bought #SenzoMeyiwatrial https://t.co/8vmWG4z5Cc — Bongza ®🇿🇦 ❁ (@justbongza) November 16, 2022

First time in history where the judge might turn out to be part of the suspects in a case he was the judge in!! Unfolding #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/bAlzkz5ciz — Sir Nungu (@NunguSompisi) November 15, 2022

Judge Maumela Must be removed…He is Pathetic🚮 🚮 He is infact part of the PAYCHECK!!! yes i said it he is paid sies🚮🚮#SenzoMeyiwatrial Teffo | Adv Mshololo pic.twitter.com/aOQIDSjKmG — Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) November 15, 2022

Same Tumelo who is afraid of camera and must be protected featured in a documentary by Netflix? Amen 🤧#SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/0taEr4LOWb — Sir Nungu (@NunguSompisi) November 16, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author