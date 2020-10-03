E-edition
Twenty-nine more COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA

By Xolile Mtshazo
30 January 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen: Kübra Yilmaz, nurse at the infection ward of the university hospital, in protective clothing and with a breathing mask, looks at two smear tubes. In Essen, the city and university hospital feel well prepared for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa

 

South Africa’s number of COVID-19 cases has reached 679 716 after 1 883 more people tested positive with the coronavirus since the last report, according to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The 1 883 cases were recorded from 21 804  tests conducted, which brings the total number of tests conducted so far to 4 251 513.

Mkhize said 29 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 16 938 people who have succumbed to the pandemic.


He also said of the 29 fatalities, one was recorded in the Eastern Cape, two in Gauteng, seven in the Western Cape, eight in the Free State and 11 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize also said 612 763 patients have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

