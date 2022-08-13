Two more suspects arrested following the murder of Moses Maluleke

Two additional suspects aged 46 and 47 have been apprehended by the police following the murder of Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke and attempted murder of his son last month.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, confirmed police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo told Sunday World that one of the suspects was arrested in Thohoyandou and the other in Saselamani.

The suspects will appear in Malamulele magistrate court on Monday, August 15, 2022 facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the team for the sterling investigations and has thanked community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime.

Premier Stan Mathabatha urged the police to leave no stone unturned during the funeral of Maluleke as he wished his son speedy recovery who was shot with his father.

ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the ANC welcomes the arrests of the suspects by the team tasked to deal with the matter.

Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home in Limpopo while his son was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds he sustained during the home invasion.

The police previously said three gunmen entered Maluleke’s home in Saselamani village at 7pm and demanded money. When the mayor and his son could not comply with the suspects’ instructions, they were allegedly shot.

