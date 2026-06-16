UK announces sweeping social media ban for under-16s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that he would ban social media use for under-16s and impose restrictions on gaming and livestreaming platforms, in what would be some of the world’s most far-reaching online restrictions to date.

The sweeping changes will reflect Britain’s values, helping to protect children online while pushing back against the power of big technology companies, Starmer told a press conference.

As well as a ban on sites such as TikTok, ​Snapchat and Instagram, he said he would take action against gaming and livestreaming services which allow children to talk to strangers.

Teachers, parents and young people ‘consulted’

The government already has the powers to take the first steps ​in any ban, he said, with regulation to follow by the end of the year and a prohibition in place around next ​spring.

Britain has consulted teachers, parents and young people on new restrictions, including a ​possible ban for ⁠under-16s, as well as curfews, app time limits and curbs on what the government has described as addictive design features.

It received more than 116 000 responses from parents, industry and young people. More than 83% of parents who responded said risks from social media outweighed benefits, while 90% ⁠backed a ​minimum age of 16 to access social media platforms.

While many parents and ​politicians back the ban, some psychologists and researchers have pointed out there is no proof that it would work, and a group of school children in London told Reuters ​they had a conflicted relationship with the technology.

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