US arts graduate Mlengana back in SA to make a difference

She was only 14 years old when she shocked her parents with the news that she wanted to go to boarding school in the US to study art.

Zamo Mlengana, now 22, realised her dream. At age 15 she started her drama studies at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Boston, Massachusetts. After completing high school, she was accepted as a drama student at the prestigious US art school. She joined the academy of the world’s gifted musicians, dancers and actors – The Juilliard School in New York.

