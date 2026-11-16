Vika Khumalo | The people have spoken

The local government elections have come and nearly gone. Political parties that fared well and relatively convincingly emerged as good finishers, are now practising their patience and reviewing all their rhetorical and populist campaign pronouncements. Celebrations have ended.

It’s begun to dawn on many of them, those on the left, those perceived to be conservative and those seen to be liberal democrats, that the results of the election represent the will of the people. They are not about their ideological idiosyncrasies. The electorate expects quality service delivery.

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Hung municipalities

In most results, the electorate has dished out hung municipalities, meaning no one political party, except for Cape Town, can run these municipalities alone.

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It therefore would be fallacious, in my reading of the analysis of the results, for any one party to decide to club together against all the other political parties that didn’t do well. Those that did well, equally, cannot gang up against minority parties. They can be a hundred of them, and form a majority, but it doesn’t take away the voters’ choice.

The voters have spoken.

READ: Council of the Left pushes ‘people-first’ coalition agenda for hung municipalities

Working for a common good

Living in a beautiful country like ours that is politically awake, it is easy to create real and imaginary racial and ethnic divisions. Fortunately, no single political party in this country can claim to solely represent one particular race or ethnic group. That has been tried and has dismally failed.

The South African electorate is very much conscious of our ideological, imagined and real differences. It’s for that reason that the voters chose to lump all these parties together to try and encourage them to work for a common good: their communities. It’s a simple reminder that we are, after all, one country.

The electorate simply desires one thing, visible and tangible service delivery.

Qualitative service delivery

The coalitions that are most likely to be formed have it within themselves to provide quality service delivery to the communities that elected them. However much these parties disagree on anything, their sole purpose is to serve the voters. They have not been elected to loot or fight over their bourgeois tastes and tendencies.

Theirs is to make sure that water, electricity, roads, schools and requisite infrastructure are in place by the time their terms end. That is how they will be judged. Saboteurs within their ranks who attempt to block or derail service delivery should be dealt with harshly.

Besides, their communities will smell a rat the minute parties start being divisive and undermining the electorate, and looters will stand out like a sore thumb.

The highest law of the land

Now ours being a constitutional democracy, all citizens’ rights are protected. The Constitution is the highest law in this land. It does not pander to demagogues and populists who seek to tear apart a nation united in its diversity. The Constitution protects even the so called underdogs in all our municipalities and communities. As such, the political parties, irrespective of their colour, creed or religion, have a singular duty: to deliver on their promises to the electorate.

The tyranny of the majority

The Constitution strikes down laws and bylaws passed by elected representatives if such laws infringe on fundamental human or minority rights, meaning even a sole voice or dissenting opinion must be heard or listened to. The tyranny of the majority in these municipalities which kills the will of the people, will of course always rear its ugly head, and it must be punished.

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Eyes on the prize

Voters will certainly watch with a hawk’s eye to punish those parties that fail them. It is imperative that these coalitions deliver and remain steadfast even in the face of the slightest provocation. Their eyes should be on the 2029 prize which is just two years away. The squabbling and dysfunctional municipalities seen in the past five years were nothing short of an abomination.

Kiss of death

Small and big municipalities (metros,) including those that elected independents, should demonstrate the resilience of our constitutional democracy. These parties should respect even those that they despise or hate.

Campaigning is over; now is the time to talk and work even with ideological enemies. Collaboarting with other parties will not be a kiss of death. Teamwork is key. That is how they will be best remembered, and voted back in five years from now, if they perform for their communities.

Khumalo is is a seasoned diplomat who has served South Africa in major international postings for over two decades.

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