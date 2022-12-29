Watch: Mandlenkosi ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo’s memorial service

The memorial service of the late Big Nuz member Mandlenkosi Mampintsha Maphumulo is taking place on Thursday at Bishop Dube’s church (Ethekwini Community Church).

The funeral will take place on Friday at Durban’s International Convention Centre (ICC). Maphumulo died in hospital after he suffered a minor stroke earlier last week.

Watch the proceedings below:

