The wheels of political fortune have turned in the MK Party, with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela winning a court battle to reclaim their membership barely three weeks after the removal of the secretary-general who announced their expulsions.

In a 26-page judgment delivered on November 11, the Johannesburg High Court declared the duo’s June expulsions unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

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The ruling came 20 days after former president Jacob Zuma removed Sibonelo Nomvalo as the party’s secretary-general and from its parliamentary caucus.

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In an intriguing twist, court papers revealed that Zuma never filed an affidavit defending the purported decision to expel his daughter and Ndhlela, leaving Nomvalo to defend the presidential decrees that the party failed to produce in court.

“The respondents could readily have produced the decrees had they existed. The difficulty is compounded by the absence of any affidavit from the alleged decision-maker,” said Judge LT Modiba.

Missing presidential decrees

Sunday World reported on June 18 how Nomvalo, addressing a media briefing in Zuma’s presence, announced the immediate termination of the duo’s membership.

The party accused the two founding members of promoting factionalism, undermining its leadership and engaging in conduct threatening organisational unity.

READ MORE: MK Party terminates Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Nhlamulo Ndlhela membership

However, Modiba found that the party presented contradictory versions of who had authorised the expulsions.

“The National Officials have produced no resolution. No meeting records have been produced. No decision of the National High Command has been produced,” said Modiba.

The court also rejected the argument that Zuma’s presidential decree powers allowed him to expel members without following the party’s disciplinary procedures.

Nomvalo falls as expelled duo triumphs

While the judgment was pending, Nomvalo found himself on the receiving end of Zuma’s leadership changes.

He was removed on October 22, just 16 days after the court heard the application challenging the expulsions.

Nomvalo subsequently addressed an emotional media briefing, alleging that fabricated intelligence reports had been used to discredit him before Zuma.

READ MORE: ‘They plotted my exit’: Fired Sibonelo Nomvalo lifts lid on MK Party rifts

Meanwhile, Modiba found that Zuma-Sambudla had never been charged, while disciplinary proceedings against Ndhlela had been abandoned before completion.

“Compliance with the MK Party constitution is not optional. It is the source of the respondents’ authority,” said Modiba.

The court ordered the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Electoral Commission to restore Ndhlela to his parliamentary position within 48 hours of being served with the order.

The MKP, Zuma and Nomvalo were also slapped with a punitive costs order on the attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of two counsel.

The judgment does not prevent the party from instituting fresh disciplinary proceedings against the duo, provided it complies with its constitution.

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