MK Party terminates Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Nhlamulo Ndlhela membership

The MK Party has terminated party president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and former party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela’s membership.

The dramatic expulsion of two of its most recognisable and outspoken figures lays bare deepening tensions within the party founded by former president Zuma.

The expulsions were announced during a highly anticipated media briefing addressed by MKP secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo in the presence of Zuma himself, signaling the party’s determination to stamp out what it describes as conduct threatening organisational discipline and unity.

The decision marks one of the most significant internal purges since the party’s formation and comes amid persistent criticism from opponents who have accused the organisation of operating as a family-dominated political project centred around the Zuma name.

Party’s constitutional structures ‘undermined’

Announcing the expulsions, Nomvalo said the party had concluded that both members had acted in ways that undermined the organisation’s constitutional structures and collective leadership.

“The party remains steadfast in defending its constitutional order and ensuring that all members are held accountable to the same standards of conduct,” he said.

Nomvalo accused Zuma-Sambudla of repeatedly using public platforms and social media to challenge party leadership and sow divisions within the organisation.

“In the case of Miss Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the party has noted repeated public statements and social media publications that have undermined organisational unity, promoted factional narratives, publicly discredited recognised party leadership structures, challenged the legitimacy of party decisions and brought internal organisational matters into the public domain,” he said.

Zuma-Sambudla ‘sowed factionalism’

According to the party, Zuma-Sambudla’s conduct contributed to factionalism and confusion among members. She was also accused of running parallel activities that competed with legitimate party structures.

Ndhlela, meanwhile, was found guilty of acting outside his authority as spokesperson. His troubles intensified after a controversial announcement relating to a structure purportedly positioned above the party’s national leadership, a move that embarrassed the organisation and resulted in his suspension.

Illness and death of Ntshingila

The pair also faced allegations linked to the illness and eventual death of former MKP MP Edward Mzikayise Ntshingila.

Nomvalo alleged that Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela intervened in Ntshingila’s medical care without the consent of his family.

“Neither individual had any authority to involve themselves in matters relating to Mr Ntshingila’s illness or to separate him from his family,” he said.

He further alleged that Ntshingila’s personal belongings were removed from his official parliamentary residence in Cape Town following his illness.

“Despite the explicit wishes of the family and the directives of the party, both individuals persisted in conduct that was inappropriate, divisive and disrespectful to the dignity of the member and his family,” Nomvalo said.

In a further sign of the fallout, Nomvalo revealed that both Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela were barred from attending Ntshingila’s funeral.

The expulsions are likely to intensify scrutiny of internal battles within the MKP as the party prepares for the November local government elections. The move removes two of the party’s most vocal public figures and underscores a growing effort by its leadership to assert discipline and central authority amid persistent factional tensions within South Africa’s official opposition.

“Accordingly, the MK Party hereby announces the expulsion of Miss Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela from the party with immediate effect. Their membership of the MK Party is hereby terminated and they shall no longer enjoy any right, privilege, responsibility, or authority associated with the membership of the organisation,” Nomvalo said.

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