Williams takes seat in legislature following Madikizela’s exit

The treasurer of the ANC in the Eastern Cape, Zolile Williams, was on Monday sworn in as a new member of the provincial legislature.

Williams replaces the party’s former provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela who vacated his seat in the legislature after resigning as the MEC for public works and infrastructure.

A former municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi district municipality, Williams’ elevation follows his victory during the party’s provincial conference in May. He said he is ready and willing to serve, noting that he brings 20 years of experience to the administration.

“I come with lots of experience in governance, good corporate governance, accountability and service delivery,” said Williams.

“I was the implementer of government policies from the local government perspective and that has changed, now I’m a policymaker. I think that experience and exchange will come in handy.”

It is not yet clear, however, whether Williams will also be deployed to the public works and infrastructure portfolio. That question will only be answered when Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane reshuffles his cabinet soon.

Early in August, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said there will be changes in the composition of the provincial cabinet, noting that some MECs will be shifted from their current portfolios.

Asked about the expected changes following the swearing in of Williams, Ngcukayitobi said the decision lies with Mabuyane.

Mabuyane said: “We will communicate with the media like we often do when we have something to communicate. At the moment, the ANC needs space to do its work.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author