Xi Jinping calls for higher-quality China-Russia strategic coordination

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China and Russia should drive the development and revitalization of both countries through comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality.

Xi made the remarks during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia, Xi noted.

“China-Russia relations have come this far step by step precisely because we have kept deepening political mutual trust and strategic coordination with unyielding tenacity, expanded cooperation with a drive to always scale new heights, and defended international justice and fairness and advanced the building of a community with a shared future for humanity with unflappable resolve,” he said.

“The international situation is fluid and turbulent, and that unilateralism and hegemonism are resurging, yet peace, development and cooperation remain the aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of our times,” he noted.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective, drive the development and revitalization of their respective countries through comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality, and work to make the global governance system more just and reasonable, Xi said.

Political mutual trust has further deepened, cooperation in various areas such as trade and economy, investment, energy, science and technology, people-to-people and sub-national exchanges continued to advance, and the bonds between the two peoples have grown stronger, Xi added.

The China-Russia relationship has entered a new stage of greater achievements and faster development, he stressed.

Unswervingly promoting the long-term, sound, steady and high-quality development of the China-Russia relationship is a strategic choice by the two sides based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and the global trends, said Xi.

Common understandings

Xi called on China and Russia to fully implement the important common understandings reached by him and Putin, seize the historic opportunities, and further promote the mutual trust, cooperation and friendship of the two countries.

Xi emphasized that both sides should focus on the goals of national development and revitalization, fully leverage the comprehensive and well-established mechanisms of China-Russia cooperation, and strengthen overall planning for cooperation in all respects.

The two countries should also promote the upgrading of practical cooperation in trade and investment, energy and resources, transportation, and sci-tech innovation, and actively explore cooperation in frontier areas, so as to create new engines of growth with new quality productive forces, he added.

Efforts should be made to continue the long-standing friendship between the two sides, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, film, tourism and sports, and consolidate the social and public support for bilateral friendship, Xi noted.

Moreover, both sides should deepen multilateral collaboration, further enhance coordination and cooperation under the frameworks such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and APEC, Xi said.

He also underscored joint efforts to firmly safeguard the post-war international order and the authority of international law, unite the Global South, and guide the reform of the global governance system in the right direction.

Putin said Russia-China relations, under joint efforts from both sides, have reached an unprecedented level, featuring close high-level exchanges and solid political mutual trust.

The two sides have seen a steady increase in bilateral trade, mutually beneficial energy supply and demand, the ever-deepening cooperation in transportation, logistics, science and technology, among others, and sound momentum in people-to-people exchanges, Putin added.

Russia-China relations have withstood tests and grown stronger over time, becoming a paradigm of comprehensive strategic coordination, said Putin.

Treaty of Good-Neighborliness

Stressing that the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation is ever more relevant under the current situation, Putin said Russia is ready to work with China to act in line with the spirit of the Treaty, strengthen strategic coordination and practical cooperation, and promote bilateral relations to a higher level.

Noting that Russia-China bilateral cooperation is an important stabilizing factor in the volatile international situation, Putin said Russia will continue to strengthen multilateral coordination with China, support China in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting successfully, jointly enhance the status and influence of the SCO, strengthen unity and coordination within the BRICS mechanism, uphold the authority of the UN, champion the diversity of civilizations, and promote a more just and equitable international order.

Xi and Putin also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and other major international and regional issues.

They heard reports on the progress of cooperation in areas including investment, energy, the economy and trade. The foreign ministers of the two countries reported on the coordination and cooperation between China and Russia in international and regional affairs.

Following the talks, Xi and Putin signed and issued a joint statement on further enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation between the two countries.

They also witnessed the signing of 20 cooperation documents in areas including the economy and trade, education, and science and technology.

During Putin’s visit, China and Russia issued a joint statement on promoting a multipolar world and a new type of international relations. The two sides also reached 20 cooperation agreements in other fields.

Xi and Putin then jointly met the press.

Prior to their talks, Xi hosted a welcome ceremony for Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, featuring military band performances, a 21-gun salute and a march-past of the guard of honour.

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