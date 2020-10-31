Orlando Pirates coach going home to nurse sick son- He will be back- Club

Orlando Pirates Coach Josef Zinnbauer quickly rushed to the airport after securing the crucial away game win against Kaizer Chiefs to attend to his sick son who is believed to be in hospital in Germany, his home country.

The details came after one of the Supersport presenter hinted after the derby game that Zinnbauer would be travelling back to his country, sparking rumours that the German mentor could have resigned from the mighty buccaneers.

But Orlando Pirates was quick to dismiss the allegations indicating in their statement issued on Saturday evening, that the coach was coming back to South Africa and was going home to attend to a family emergency.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that the Club has granted the head coach leave to go home to Germany,” read the official club update.

“Unfortunately, out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital.

“The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time.

“He will be back soon.”

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni