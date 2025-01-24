‘Zondo rejected Mengo’s initial complaint about Mbenenge’

Andiswa Mengo, the judge’s secretary who works at Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape, had her statement rejected by former chief justice Raymond Zondo.

This was revealed by the defence counsel representing sexual harassment-accused Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge.

Mbenenge is currently before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal for the allegations against him by Mengo.

In a turn of events, on Thursday, the tribunal heard for the first time that Mengo’s initial statement that she made while lodging a complaint against Mbenenge was rejected by Zondo.

Zondo not satisfied with accused’s complaint

During cross-examination, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said the former chief justice was not satisfied with Mengo’s complaint.

“He asked the officials from his office to call you and inform you that you needed to write an improved complaint,” said Sikhakhane.

However, Mengo stuck to her version. One where she had to write a new statement because the initial one was misplaced. Not because Zondo rejected it.

“Although you would not know this, but this is where your testimony is in disagreement with the information we received from the office of the chief justice,” Sikhakhane stated.

Heated exchange with the court manager

He further told the tribunal that Mengo had a heated conflict with the Makhanda High Court manager. And she had reported the matter to the judge president.

“You removed the information about you standing up to grab the knob of the door when the court manager attempted to leave.

“You physically blocked your immediate superior from leaving the room. Your story about the conflict ends after the third paragraph. This omission is similar to the way you omitted certain communications in your complaint between you and the respondent [Mbenenge],” said Sikhakhane.

“Yes,” Mengo replied.

Conflicting statements

Sikhakhane told the tribunal that in Mengo’s initial statement, she wrote that Mbenenge was in the court building. He (Mbenenge) had asked his secretary to book an appointment for him to meet up with Mengo.

“But in the second statement you said on May 28, 2021, the judge president was in the court building. And you decided to visit him pertaining the utterances of the court manager,” said Sikhakhane.

“Yes,” she responded.

The cross examination is expected to continue on Friday.

