Gauteng’s coalition partners have kissed and made up, paving the way for ActionSA president Herman Mashaba’s return to the helm of the City of Johannesburg, backed by a formidable 18-party coalition.

His return also marks a significant realignment of political forces in the country’s economic hub. While he relied on the EFF’s support to dislodge the ANC in 2016, he now returns to office with the backing of the very party he unseated a decade ago.

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Mashaba’s election marks a significant milestone for ActionSA, which was established six years ago following his departure from the DA.

The ANC, ActionSA, MK Party (MKP), EFF and a host of smaller parties managed to iron out their differences at the eleventh hour, salvaging a power-sharing arrangement that was on the brink of collapse on Thursday evening.

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The coalition, which also includes Rise Mzansi, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), African Independent Congress (AIC), the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and Al Jama-ah, among others, consolidated its numbers to secure the election of its candidates during Friday’s council sitting.

In a sign that the coalition partners had buried the hatchet, the MKP’s Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, nominated Mashaba for the executive mayor position. His nomination was seconded by the IFP’s Mlungisi Mabaso.

Mashaba went up against DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille, who was nominated by her party’s Belinda Echeozonjoku and seconded by fellow DA councillor Solomon Maila.

Mashaba received 170 votes, while Zille only garnered 97.

The 18-party coalition also secured the election of the ANC’s Adolph Vhonani Marema as council speaker.

Marema, who previously served as the city’s chair of chairs, emerged as the ANC’s preferred candidate following interviews conducted on Sunday.

The successful election of the coalition’s candidates comes after Sunday World reported that the MKP and its Gauteng coalition partners had reached a deadlock over the distribution of influential political positions in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The Zuma-led party had been lobbying for Baloyi to occupy the Johannesburg deputy mayor position, which its coalition partners had agreed to allocate to the ANC.

The MKP was also disgruntled over its exclusion from senior political positions in Ekurhuleni, where it had not even been offered the influential finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) portfolio.

Signs of the strained relations emerged during Thursday’s Tshwane council sitting, where the MKP’s four councillors reportedly withheld their support during the election of ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya as executive mayor.

While the coalition partners demonstrated their numerical strength during Friday’s sitting, their ability to maintain unity will be tested as they navigate the competing interests of the parties involved.

The Johannesburg council is known for its big coffers along with its unstable coalition government. Its exactly a decade of political instability since the ANC lost its outright majority in the 2016 municipal elections.

Mashaba’s resignation following differences with the DA’s national leadership opened the door for the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo to assume office. Makhubo passed away, leading to the appointment of Jolidee Matongo, who also died in a car accident. The ANC then appointed Mpho Moerane.

READ: Herman Mashaba gives Gwede Mantashe 60 days to retrieve Lilly Mine workers’ remains

Following the 2021 municipal elections, Mpho Phalatse became Johannesburg’s first Black woman executive mayor through a multiparty coalition that included ActionSA. Following the municipal elections, Mpho Phalatse became Johannesburg’s first Black woman executive mayor through a multiparty coalition that included ActionSA.

Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence and replaced by Morero. However, the Johannesburg High Court overturned her removal, allowing her to return to office.

The ANC and EFF backed Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad for the mayoralty. His resignation three months later paved the way for another councillor from the same party, Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda resigned following mounting pressure from coalition partners. Morero returned to office with the support of ActionSA. He defeated the DA’s Belinda Echeozonjoku by 189 votes to 60.

Mashaba, who governed the city under the DA banner between 2016 and 2019, remains its longest uninterrupted serving mayor since the advent of coalition politics.