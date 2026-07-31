Herman Mashaba: ‘I’ve been eyeing Ayanda Allie since 2025’

ActionSA leader and the party’s Joburg mayoral candidate is over the moon after the acquisition of former Bosa member of the provincial legislature, Ayanda Allie.

Mashaba, like a prophet, says he told Allie last year already that her final political home would be the green army.

According to Mashaba, Allie, who is now ActionSA’s Gauteng elections ambassador, was under-utilised by Bosa, which was seemingly blind to her talent and potential.

Allie was unveiled on Friday morning as Action SA’s electoral war room’s newest recruit.

She will be in charge of identifying community issues that ActionSA must jump into as part of its elections campaign in all Gauteng municipalities.

When the elections are over, Mashaba told Sunday World, Allie will be redeployed into the ActionSA’s administration in one of the Gauteng metros, where the party is beaming with confidence that it will snatch at least one, if not all three.

Allie has re-emerged at Action SA after being expelled from Bosa for failing to honour party levies for its public representatives.

Mashaba said he moved with speed as soon as news of Allie being hauled over the coals at Bosa reached him and that the two reached an agreement for her to cross over to a party that appreciates her talent.

‘Wena, just watch; I am eyeing you for ActionSA’

“I know Ayanda (Allie) for a long time, way before she went into politics, when she was a young and talented journalist. Last year we bumped into each other at an event, and I told her that ‘wena, just watch; I am eyeing you for ActionSA’, and we left it at that,” said Mashaba.

“And then, when a mutual friend brought it to my attention that she has issues at Bosa, I invited her for coffee and that is when I realised the things she was accused of at Bosa and that they did not see they will lose top shelf talent, then I gave her an offer.

“By the time they fired her, it was already a done deal that she is coming to Action SA. It was a matter of making the announcement.”

Mashaba believes that the experience Allie gained in the past two years at the legislature as the most active MPL will be of great benefit to ActionSA.

‘She’s good at identifying community issues and driving them’

She will be crucial to identify problematic areas in the province that will be targeted for special attention in line with the election campaign season.

Said Mashaba: “One thing that Ayanda is good at is identifying community issues and driving them. So, she is going to work with all of our mayoral candidates in identifying issues from a provincial point of view.

“Because of the experience in the provincial legislature, she knows the issues in all municipalities in Gauteng which she will highlight working together with our various campaign teams.”

Mashaba said Action SA would have never missed out on recruiting a rising political star of Allie’s caliber.

“For us, we would never lose such an opportunity. I have been watching Ayanda for years. When Bosa did not see her potential, we were there to bring her on board. Remember I am legendary in spotting talent wherever I have worked, look at Nasiphi Moya (Tshwane mayor) and the great leader that she has become,” he said.

“I have mastered the art of identifying young people with talent and giving them the space to flourish. We need talent like Ayanda, and she is a great addition to the Action SA team.”

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