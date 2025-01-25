ActionSA leads 9th anniversary of Lily Mine tragedy

ActionSA will this year spearhead the nine-year anniversary commemoration of the Lily Mine tragedy.

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, said this was to honour the memory of the deceased Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi, and Solomon Nyirenda.

The three mine employees lost their lives during the tragic incident as they were inside a container when the mine imploded. They have been stuck underground since the tragic incident occurred on February 5, 2016. Their remains have never been retrieved.

Reignite pursuit of justice and accountability

Mashaba explained that the gathering will serve as a reminder of the preventable nature of the disaster and call for action to ensure such tragedy is never repeated. He said the event also aims to reignite the pursuit of justice and accountability.

The ActionSA leader said this event, which he emphasised is not political, is not only about remembering the lives lost, but also aims to ensure South Africans never forget the fight for justice and the urgent need for decisive action.

“At the request of the families, ActionSA is honoured to organise this year’s commemoration to reflect on the tragedy. To honour the memory of the deceased and amplify the call for justice and accountability.

“The event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for closure and the urgent need to act against those responsible for a preventable disaster,” said Mashaba.

Diverse group of attendees

The commemoration, according to Mashaba, is set to draw a diverse group of attendees. These include political leaders, civil society organisations, and advocacy groups.

He said this gesture aims to renew public pressure on the government and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to enforce the Mbombela Magistrate Court’s ruling.

The ruling calls for those responsible for the disaster to be held accountable.

He told Sunday World that they have sent out invitations to various organisations. These include the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Desmond Tutu & Leah Tutu Foundation. Also diplomatic missions, religious and traditional leaders, academia and the presidency.

UMkhonto weSizwe leader, Jacob Zuma, was among the first to confirm attendance, he said.

“The planned commemoration provides a unique opportunity to remind South Africans who have forgotten, or moved on. To remind them to stand in solidarity with the families and reaffirm their commitment to justice and accountability. This by calling for the retrieval of the container with the remains of the Lily Mine workers,” said Mashaba.

Committed to gather funds for the retrieval of the bodies

In November 2024, Mashaba announced that the party and his family were willing to gather funds to retrieve the bodies of three mineworkers.

The move is informed by the contempt of court by the NPA. Also by numerous delays by mine management and the DMER. They are accused of prioritising their financial interests ahead of dignity for the affected families.

ActionSA has now taken the step of directly appealing to Vantage Goldfields’ Business Rescue Practitioner. It is requesting permission to bring in a professional mining rescue team, at no cost to the mine, to recover the bodies.

