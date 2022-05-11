AfriForum’s battle to display apartheid flag continues in court

AfriForum will on Wednesday approach the Supreme Court of Appeal in an attempt to legalise the display of the old apartheid flag.

In 2019, the Equality Court ruled that the display of the 1928 flag constitutes hate speech, unfair discrimination, and harassment, in favour of an application by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

In its application, the foundation argued that the display of the apartheid flag constitutes hate speech under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

This is a developing story

