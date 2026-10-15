Afrikaner-led counter-revolution ruined post-1994 RSA: Thabo Mbeki Foundation

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has fingered the “Afrikaner-led counter revolution” for damaging post-apartheid South Africa as tensions between Washington and Pretoria persist owing to a bogus “white genocide” narrative sponsored by Afrikaner lobby groups operating in the country.

This is contained in a detailed and frank discussion document by the Foundation, whose patron is the former SA head of state Thabo Mbeki.

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The document, titled The United States of America and the Future of the Afrikaners in South Africa, which has been published as a blueprint seeking to unpack the USA-SA hostilities, locates the diplomatic fallout in AfriSol, as AfriForum and Solidarity are colloquially called.

This grouping has been lobbying in the US aggressively for about a decade, according to the document, with elements of this lobby akin to the counter-revolution of Afrikaners who never accepted the post-1994 government mainly run by the Black people.

The Foundation argues that it is these forces that have been doing anything and everything in the book to damage brand South Africa in the global community and were lucky to finally find a willing and ignorant ally in US President Donald Trump.

According to the Foundation, it was “common sense” that the Afrikaner-led counter-revolution did not start with Solidarity and AfriForum – both of which outfits formed in the latest millennium.

However, they say the counter-revolution had long started with the infiltration of the ANC by the apartheid intelligence services during the struggle, with agents of the old order planted deep into the former liberation movement to the highest echelons of its leadership.

Afrikaner-led counter-revolution’s 1939 roots

“DB (an AfriSol activist whose shockingly racist interview is extensively referenced in the TM Foundation document) and others like him will claim complete ignorance about the Afrikaner-led Counter Revolution, which has brought such enormous harm and damage to post-apartheid South Africa,” reads the document.

The Foundation says the historical genesis of the Afrikaner-led counter revolution can be traced in the formation of the Ossewabrandwag (OB) in 1939, which branded itself as an Afrikaner cultural organisation.

In the Foundation’s view, to fully understand the OB and its remnants in modern-day South Africa such as AfriSol, one has to contend with reality that it was nothing other than a “neo-Nazi organisation which militantly supported Nazi Germany during WWII”.

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Like AfriSol and its allergy to the ANC and its communist-leaning allies, the Foundation argues that the OB immediately defined anything communist and anyone associated as the strategic enemy, which had to be defeated and destroyed.

“At the end of the War, the OB members joined the National Party (NP), effectively allowing the OB to melt into the NP, many of whose leaders, in any case, such as JB Vorster and PW Botha, were members of the OB,” reads the document.

“It was officially dissolved in 1952. One of the things which the OB brought into the NP was the embedding within the politics of the NP the understanding that Communism was a strategic enemy which had to be defeated and destroyed.

“It was, therefore, not an accident that the NP Government elected in 1948 adopted legislation as early as 1950 to ban the Communist Party of South Africa (CPSA). The NP was strongly anti-Communist and anti-Soviet.”

The capture of the ANC in 2007

Mbeki says the counter-revolutionary force within the Afrikaner communist never dissolved but transformed from one to the next and was always determined to destroy the ANC-led national democratic revolution.

In their view, one of the strategies that has always been employed by this counter-revolution was to capture the ANC leadership with pliant leaders and agents that have worked for them since the apartheid struggle, which eventually happened in 2007 at the Polokwane ANC national elective conference.

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“It had originally decided to intervene during the 2002 ANC National Conference but later decided that it had to do more work to guarantee its success. This is why it postponed its action to the 2007 ANC National Conference.

“The Counter Revolution was so determined to engage in this manoeuvre because it had decided to eradicate the gains achieved by the ANC government and its partners since 1994 and ensure that no new gains would be made thereafter, as long as the ANC remained in power.”

From 2007 onwards, the counter-revolution bloc has been having a field day in South Africa; hence, the increased arrogance and influence of AfriSol, which has made serious inroads in isolating SA from the global community, aided by the current USA regime, the Foundation believes.