ANC removes Mandela Bay leader over ‘Andile Lungisa links’

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has stripped its regional secretary, Siphiwo Tshaka, of his powers and appointed his deputy, Nontombi Nama, as acting regional secretary.

The regional executive committee (REC) resolved to withdraw Tshaka’s functions at a meeting on Monday, according to a formal notification circulated to ANC structures, alliance partners and councillors on Wednesday.

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“This decision is intended to ensure organisational discipline, political stability, effective coordination and the uninterrupted functioning of the ANC in the Nelson Mandela Region,” it reads.

In the communiqué, signed by regional chairperson Babalwa Lobishe, the REC said it had resolved to withdraw Tshaka’s functions in terms of rule 21.10.2 of the ANC constitution.

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Claims of factional purge

A source familiar with the developments told Sunday World that Tshaka’s removal was linked to his political alliance with former ANC councillor and ANC national executive committee member Andile Lungisa.

“These people are mad, they are scared of Comrade Tshaka because they believe that he is a front for Comrade Lungisa. Where have you ever heard of an elected leader being removed by a group of friends who are a faction?” said the insider.

“The problem is that they are rushing for other things when we should be focused on coalitions. This is a factional arrangement. They are threatened by our dismal election outcome because they do not have the ground which Comrade Tshaka controls, and they want to hijack the branches by removing him and putting their lackey, according to the source.

Coalition battle lines emerge

Another source said Tshaka was expected to advance a view he shares with Lungisa that the ANC works with left-wing parties in the municipality, while the opposing camp is more amenable to an arrangement with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“This is foreshadowing from the chairperson’s side. There is an anticipation that Tshaka would take a position of working with the leftist parties, while the Lobishe side is okay with working with the DA,” the source said.

Powers and responsibilities revoked

In terms of the ANC constitution, Tshaka is no longer authorised to exercise the responsibilities of the regional secretary or represent the ANC in that capacity on organisational, political or public platforms.

He has also been barred from convening or presiding over meetings of ANC branches and councillors on behalf of the region, issuing instructions to party staff in the name of the regional secretary or communicating decisions of the REC in that capacity.

The letter dated November 11 further states that he may no longer represent the region in engagements with alliance partners, government institutions and other stakeholders.

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Electoral decline fuels internal tensions

The removal comes as the ANC grapples with a significant electoral decline in Nelson Mandela Bay, where its support has dropped sharply over successive local government elections.

The party’s share of the ward vote plunged from 39.3% in 2021 to 25.3% in the 2026 elections, while the DA increased its support from 39.8% to 44%. The ANC also lost 16 seats in the 120-seat council, dropping from 48 seats in 2021 to 32, while the DA increased its representation from 48 to 53 seats.

The results left Nelson Mandela Bay without an outright majority, with the DA emerging as the largest party and the ANC facing the prospect of negotiating with other political organisations if it hopes to secure a role in the next administration.

The regional leadership last week admitted that internal divisions and disputes over candidate selection had alienated voters, with some disgruntled members and supporters staying away from the polls or voting for rival parties.