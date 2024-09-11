ANC urges community not to take part in planned shutdown

The ANC in Free State has distanced itself from the planned shutdown in the Mangaung region.

The shutdown, which is set for Wednesday, is a community protest calling for improved service delivery, reliable healthcare, and employment opportunities.

The Free State ANC spokesperson, Jabu Mbalula, maintains that the shutdown has nothing to do with the ANC and that promotional materials should not feature the party’s colours or logo.

Mbalula is also the provincial MEC for roads, transport and community safety. He is the brother of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

He has asked the Mangaung community to abstain from participating in the shutdown, stressing that the ANC was not involved in any way with the people who organised this “disruptive activity”.

Mbalula emphasised that although they respected protests, they should take place within the legal boundaries.

Shutdown not good for investment

Instead of choosing a shutdown, he asserted that the ANC leadership was willing to address any issues brought up by the community.

“Any shutdown activity will undermine the collective effort of the ANC-led government and private business to attract investment into the province, reignite the economy, and create more jobs,” Mbalula said.

“Such behaviour can only threaten jobs and the livelihoods of many families.

“This type of activity is not intended to achieve any positive outcome but rather to disrupt the daily routines and livelihoods of citizens, particularly those who rely on day-to-day trading of goods, small businesses, and vendors to support their families.”

The Free State Shutdown Movement, which is in charge of organising the strike, has listed a number of demands in a letter that Sunday World has seen, including access to housing and title deeds, local economic revival, and dependable drinking water, among others.

Tumelo Mafereka, the secretary of the Free State Shutdown Movement in Mangaung, has urged community members to support their cause.

We will hunt you down

“Those taking protection fees from foreigners and criminals, if you dare try to stop the shutdown, you must know that we will hunt you down even after the shutdown,” Mafereka warned.

Motantsi Makhele, the spokesperson for the provincial joint and intelligence structure, said there was no need for panic over the planned shutdown.

The intelligence community is currently evaluating the messages that are in circulation, Makhele noted.

“We would like to caution those planning any type of march or demonstration to ensure that their activities are within the law,” said Makhele.

“Any actions that violate the law and disrupt the daily lives of citizens will not be tolerated. Law-enforcement agencies will not stand idle while others’ rights are unlawfully infringed upon.”

The brigadier added that authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urged the community to stop spreading shutdown messages.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content