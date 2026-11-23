Johannesburg’s former chair of chairs, Adolph Marema, is in line for a political promotion after emerging as the frontrunner to become the city’s next council speaker following a three-way contest for the influential position.

Sunday World understands that Marema emerged as the leading candidate following interviews conducted on Sunday, where he faced competition from two other ward councillors, namely Zandile Mothopi and Nontsikelelo Nomeva.

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His possible elevation comes as the ANC, ActionSA, EFF, MK Party and SACP move closer to sealing a coalition agreement that would see the ANC secure the speaker’s chair while ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba takes the mayoralty.

Marema is no newcomer to Johannesburg’s political machinery. He also served as a regional council whip and deputy chief whip of the ANC caucus.

His elevation would place him at the helm of the city’s legislature, overseeing council proceedings and playing a central role in managing the business of a municipality notorious for coalition instability.

However, his appointment will first have to be approved by the ANC’s higher echelons.

READ: DA leaves door open to ANC coalitions, but no chance for EFF deal

The political horse-trading continued on Monday as Johannesburg’s newly elected councillors were sworn in, including political heavyweights Helen Zille and Mashaba.

The sitting proceeded despite a last-minute attempt by the DA to have it postponed.

Zille had written to city manager Floyd Brink on November 21, requesting a postponement to allow political parties more time to conclude coalition negotiations.

After Brink rejected the request, the DA’s lawyers fired off another letter on November 22, describing his decision as “unreasonable and irresponsible”.

The party argued that the city had until November 27 to convene its inaugural meeting and questioned why Brink insisted on proceeding while coalition negotiations remained unresolved.

The DA also raised concerns about his impartiality and threatened urgent legal proceedings if its demands were not addressed.

Ironically, while the DA failed to stop the sitting, other political parties also wanted the election of the city’s leadership postponed.

The EFF tabled a motion calling for the remaining agenda items, including the election of office-bearers, to be deferred until Friday.

The motion received support across the council, although several parties expressed displeasure with attempts to influence proceedings through correspondence outside the chamber.

MK Party councillor Bongani Baloyi supported the EFF’s proposal but rejected the earlier correspondence.

“We reject completely, with contempt, whatever emails or letters have been requested for us to engage on,” Baloyi said.

African Independent Congress councillor Margaret Arnolds also supported the postponement but criticised those attempting to deal with council matters behind closed doors, in remarks apparently directed at the DA’s intervention.

The decision allowed councillors to be sworn in while giving parties more time to settle outstanding leadership negotiations.

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Meanwhile, the ANC’s national executive committee met on Monday to finalise outstanding coalition matters, with the Johannesburg negotiations among the political arrangements requiring resolution.

However, the distribution of positions in the proposed administration remains unfinished business, particularly the roles that smaller parties will play in the coalition.

Among the outstanding questions is whether the EFF, MK Party and other smaller partners, including the SACP, will secure positions on the mayoral committee and which portfolios they could be allocated.

The parties must still conclude their internal negotiations, agree on the distribution of responsibilities and sign formal coalition agreements before Friday’s sitting, when councillors are expected to elect the city’s new political leadership.