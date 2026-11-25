ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party has signed a proposed coalition agreement in Ekurhuleni and is waiting for the ANC to follow suit ahead of Friday’s election of the metro’s political leadership.

Mashaba told Sunday World that ActionSA had concluded its part of the negotiations and was awaiting the ANC’s signature.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Wednesday’s inaugural council sitting at the Civic Centre in Germiston, he confirmed that his party had signed the agreement. He did not name the prospective partners he was waiting on and said it remained to be seen how the mayoral committee would be constituted.

DA pushes for delay in leadership elections

Shortly after councillors were sworn in, DA councillor and former Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell asked for the election of the speaker, executive mayor and chief whip to be postponed.

“In terms of Rule 86 of the Council Standing Orders, we’d like to submit a motion without notice to postpone the proceedings,” Campbell said.

READ: Ekurhuleni mayoral hopeful Jongizizwe Dlabathi drawn into list manipulation claims

The motion, proposed by councillor Khathutshelo Rasilingwana and seconded by Campbell, argued that electing office-bearers while coalition talks were still underway could undermine efforts to form a stable administration. Campbell pointed to Johannesburg, where councillors had also deferred their leadership elections after being sworn in.

City manager Kagiso Lerutla, who chaired the sitting, said his mandate under Section 36 of the Municipal Structures Act was to preside over the election of a speaker.

“At this point in time, all the rules of council are suspended because council has not been properly constituted,” Lerutla said.

He said councillors could nominate a speaker from among themselves. If they could not agree on how to proceed, he said, the inaugural sitting could be deferred and resumed with him still in the chair.

Legal wrangle over council procedures

After a second request for a postponement came from the floor, EFF councillor Mmeli Mdluli rose on a point of order. He asked Lerutla to obtain legal guidance and argued that councillors could discuss a proposal to postpone the sitting while the speakership was still vacant.

“We have not constituted the council as yet. These are merely proposals, as they are supposed to be called, not as a motion,” Mdluli said.

He asked Lerutla to invite Campbell to rephrase her request so that councillors could debate it. He also questioned how a second motion could be entertained while the first was still unresolved.

“But once we start discussing a motion, who’s discussing a motion? Because the owner of the House has not been elected as yet,” he said.

The EFF backed the postponement alongside ActionSA and the MK Party. Councillors agreed to resume the sitting on Friday.

Parties haggle over mayoral committee seats

Behind the scenes, the ANC’s prospective coalition partners are pushing for six of the 10 seats on the mayoral committee.

READ: Mashaba ‘willing to talk with everyone’ about coalitions, as ActionSA gains ground in Gauteng

Sunday World understands that the ANC was initially allocated five posts, with its partners ActionSA, EFF and MK Party due to share the other five. A counterproposal would cut the ANC’s share to four and give ActionSA, MK Party and the EFF two posts each.

The ANC is expected to retain the mayoralty, with Mziyanda Mketsu tipped to succeed incumbent Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Mketsu chaired the Municipal Public Accounts Committee during the previous council term.

The EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivhenga is tipped to come back as speaker, while the ANC’s Phindiwe Qwema is expected to take the chief whip’s post.

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