ATM boss elected SG of African Young Parliamentarians Network

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has been elected as the secretary-general of the African Young Parliamentarians Network.

His election took place at the inaugural Young African Legislators Conference on Corruption in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday. This makes him the organisation’s first administration boss.

The Africa Young Parliamentarians Network aims to promote democratic values, foster good governance and encourage the active involvement of youth in political processes.

First secretary-general of the organisation

Zungula said being the first secretary-general gives him a special chance to help build a strong foundation for youth leadership and involvement across Africa.

He shared that his main goal is to create a powerful platform. One that helps young leaders across the continent take an active part in shaping Africa’s future.

He also mentioned that he will focus on improving youth representation in decision-making. Also on promoting policies that support the social and economic growth of young people. Particularly in areas like trade, jobs, and fair use of resources.

“One of my key priorities will be championing youth-centred policies within the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework. Ensuring that young people have a seat at the table in shaping Africa’s trade landscape.

“By promoting youth engagement in trade and economic governance, we aim to tackle pressing issues like unemployment and poverty,” said Zungula.

To promote policies that help young leaders use Africa’s mineral resources

He said Africa has rich mineral resources, but many young people still struggle with economic difficulties. Through the AYPN, I aim to promote policies that help young leaders use these resources wisely. And creating long-term opportunities for economic growth and reducing inequality.

“Another major responsibility is supporting strategic planning. I work closely with the AYPN leadership to develop and implement policies. Also strategies, and legislative priorities, ensuring alignment with the network’s goals.

“A strong focus is placed on fostering active member engagement. Encouraging participation in discussions and initiatives. That helps drive the network’s objectives and fosters collaboration,” said Zungula.

Zama Ntshona, ATM spokesperson, said Zungula’s election was a powerful testament to his visionary leadership. And his unwavering commitment to advancing the cause of young parliamentarians across the continent.

He said the achievement underscores the movement’s collective goal. That of strengthening youth participation in governance and decision-making processes in Africa.

A step towards ensuring that young people are better equipped

Ntshona described Zungula’s election as a step towards ensuring that young people are better equipped. And able to confront the challenges facing their countries and the continent as a whole.

“We are excited about the potential for collaboration among young parliamentarians under president Zungula’s leadership. This …as the AYPN serves as a vital platform for networking, sharing ideas and driving sustainable development across Africa.

“His commitment to empowering the youth and shaping the future of our continent is inspiring. And we look forward to witnessing the positive impact of his work,” said Ntshona.

