Bullish Malema smells victory in upcoming elections

Johannesburg – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema used the party’s last rally before the highly anticipated local government polls to call on South Africans to place their trust in the party.

Malema, who gave the keynote address at the party’s Tshela Thupa Rally in Katlehong, Johannesburg, told the crowd that his party will deliver on promises contained in its manifesto.

“Today we are not here to make commitments, but we are here for the last push,” he said.

The EFF is expected to provide stiff competition to the ANC and DA when South Africans head to the polls on Monday to decide who will lead them at local government level.

The party emerged as a kingmaker in the last local government election, particularly in the City of Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane where its support led to DA-led administrations.

“We as a collective leadership of the EFF are convinced that our message has been received well by the voters of South Africa and we are sure that the EFF will record a decisive victory on the first of November,” Malema said.

Malema added that the EFF is not entitled to South Africans’ votes and they will not be forcing people to vote for the party however they are humbled by how they were welcomed in multiple homes they visited during their campaigns across the country.

Malema also extended gratitude to the party’s social media followers for engaging and supporting them.

Furthermore, he has urged the residents of Katlehong to “at least convince 10 more people to vote for EFF”.

Malema also urged churchgoers to vote for the EFF, “we are the only ones who will open the churches”, he said.

“We want to watch the derby, we want to see Chiefs face Pirates and somehow lose”, he said.

Malema also addressed the issue of the R500 billion that was supposed to aid the unemployed youth saying that the money “was eaten by Ranko [President Cyril Ramaphosa] and his cabinet”.

He urged voters to not allow the ANC to buy their votes with mere T-shirts. “You have been wearing T-shirts since 1994 but you still don’t have houses,” he said.

Furthermore, on the issue of unemployment, Malema says the turnout at Katlehong is evidence that most South Africans are unemployed because it was (then) a Friday morning during working hours and many people attended the rally.

“We commit to deliver land and jobs, manje [now], we will not postpone,” Malema declared.

Despite coalitions foreseen by political analysts, Malema says they expect an outright win in places like eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal and other municipalities in Limpopo.

The children of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the children of Queen Nzinga are clear that we will return the land of our fore-bearers to the rightful owners. #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/FTAS2LtYBA — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021

[In Pictures]: It is an irrefutable fact that the EFF is home of the elderly. No EFF event has never been blessed with the presence of our grandparents. #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/YhZ8C7DKAL — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021

MALEMA: We want to take this opportunity to thank all registered voters who have agreed to vote for the EFF on the 1st of November 2021. Thank you for trusting us with your personal information. #EFFTshelaThupaRally — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021

MALEMA: The last and humble request we are making to all our voters is that all of us must at least speak to and bring an additional 10 other voters on the 1st of November. #EFFTshelaThupaRally — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021

[In Pictures]: Kedio Car Wash is full to capacity. iEFF ingenile! #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/lO71iQSQIv — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021

MALEMA: Leave the LGBTQI community alone. What they do with their lives has nothing to do with you. We are all human, made in God's image. We must love and protect each other. We will ensure that the LGBTQI community feels safe in EFF municipalities. #EFFTshelaThupaRally — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021

Author



Nompilo Zulu