Cyril Ramaphosa warns against misinformation as immigration debate intensifies

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against what he described as disinformation and incitement surrounding the country’s increasingly contentious immigration debate.

His comments come as anti-undocumented migrant protests continue to attract international attention and fuel a wave of misinformation online, with old and unrelated images and videos frequently being circulated as evidence of xenophobic attacks linked to the demonstrations.

Delicate balance

Opening the Presidency Budget Vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ramaphosa sought to strike a careful balance between defending the government’s plans to tighten immigration enforcement and cautioning against narratives that fuel hostility towards foreign nationals.

The president’s remarks come amid a heated national conversation on immigration, with anti-illegal immigration campaigns gaining momentum and social media discourse intensifying following the repatriation of dozens of Ghanaians who were found to be in the country illegally.

Ethnic mobilisation condemned

“As a society, we must stand against all forms of disinformation, incitement, racism and ethnic mobilisation,” Ramaphosa told MPs.

While acknowledging that illegal immigration presents genuine challenges, Ramaphosa said government was taking decisive action through stricter enforcement of immigration and labour laws.

“We are cracking down on violations of immigration laws,” he said, adding that authorities were increasing workplace inspections, prosecuting employers who contravene labour laws and strengthening border security.

Corruption within immigration system

The president said the government was also working to address corruption within the immigration system and close loopholes that undermine enforcement efforts.

However, he stressed that efforts to deal with undocumented migration should not come at the expense of constitutional rights or human dignity.

“We must never give in to violence, xenophobia or vigilantism,” he said.

‘Rule of law binds all’

Ramaphosa reiterated that both citizens and foreign nationals are bound by South African law and that the government would continue to enforce immigration regulations while protecting the rights of all people living in the country.

While conceding that illegal immigration can place pressure on public services and complicate efforts to create jobs, he argued that migration can contribute positively to economic growth when properly managed and regulated.

“When it is well managed and regulated, migration can help drive growth and opportunity for South Africans,” he said.

MPs are expected to debate this and other matters concerning the country, then the president will give a response on Wednesday.

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