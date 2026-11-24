The Democratic Alliance (DA) has helped the African National Congress (ANC)’s John Mpe secure a second term as Polokwane executive mayor, with one of its own councillors nominating him for the municipality’s top political job.

DA councillor Francois Joubert nominated Mpe during Tuesday’s council sitting, with ANC councillor Adolph Rapetswa seconding the nomination.

“With humility, I hereby accept the nomination,” Mpe said.

Mpe defeated the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Lawrence Mapoulo, securing 55 votes against his opponent’s 35. All 90 councillors cast their ballots, with no spoilt votes recorded.

The ANC bagged all three senior political leadership positions, with Lizel Whitehead elected speaker and Rapetswa retaining his position as chief whip, bringing an end to nearly a week of political horse-trading over the leadership of Limpopo’s capital city.

Sunday World understands that the governing arrangement also includes Floyd Shivambu’s Afrika Mayibuye Movement and former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s Born to Win.

While the four parties collectively account for 50 council seats, Tuesday’s voting outcome indicates that Mpe also received support from councillors outside the reported coalition arrangement.

Mpe’s election comes after last Wednesday’s inaugural council sitting was adjourned following disagreements between political parties.

Insiders previously told Sunday World that the ANC and DA had reached an understanding ahead of the meeting, but negotiations fell apart. The DA subsequently approached ActionSA as political parties explored the possibility of forming a government that would exclude the ANC.

The blue brigade has since changed course, enabling the former liberation movement to retain control of the municipality despite losing its outright majority in the November 4 local government elections.

The ANC suffered a significant electoral setback in Polokwane, shedding 19 council seats. Its representation dropped from 56 seats in 2021 to 37.

The EFF emerged as the second-largest party with 17 seats, followed by the DA with 11, ActionSA with 10 and the South African Communist Party (SACP) with six.

Afrika Mayibuye and Born to Win each secured a single seat.

The partnership between the ANC and DA in Polokwane comes despite reservations expressed by ANC national executive committee (NEC) members earlier this month about working with the DA at municipal level.

As previously reported by Sunday World, the majority view expressed during the ANC’s NEC meeting in Boksburg was that the DA should be considered a coalition partner of last resort.

While the ANC has secured Polokwane’s three most senior political offices, it remains unclear how mayoral committee positions will be distributed among its governing partners.

Mpe, who also serves as the ANC’s Limpopo deputy chairperson, will now have to navigate coalition politics while addressing persistent water shortages, infrastructure challenges and other service delivery concerns in the provincial capital.