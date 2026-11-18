A behind-the-scenes deal between the ANC and DA to govern Polokwane fell apart over the ANC’s bid to return John Mpe as mayor, forcing the municipality to postpone its inaugural council sitting indefinitely.

Sunday World understands that the two parties had an agreement going into the first sitting on Wednesday, since the November 4 local government elections. But the deal unravelled during last-minute talks over who would get the mayoral chain, with the DA opposing Mpe’s candidacy.

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The agreement would have given the two parties 48 seats in the 90-seat council, two more than the 46 needed for a majority. The ANC emerged as the largest party with 37 seats, followed by the EFF with 17, the DA with 11 and ActionSA with 10. The SACP won six seats and the FF Plus three, while six smaller parties took one seat each.

Speaking to Sunday World after the sitting was postponed, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said his party knew about the agreement and was approached by the DA after it fell through.

“Their deal fell apart and the DA approached us and offered to make us mayors,” he said.

READ: ActionSA lambasts Polokwane mayor John Mpe over ‘contaminated water’

“There was a kind of proposal that we would be considerably involved in the government, but the problem is that they literally raised it with us for the first time today. So, I said to our guys there that you can entertain the discussion but make sure they do not announce our involvement in government unless we discuss at senate, because we had not had a proposal until this morning.”

ActionSA emerges as potential kingmaker

Inside the ANC, some members close to the talks said they had gone into the sitting believing their party had an agreement with ActionSA. One ANC councillor said they were blindsided when it emerged during the sitting that ActionSA was part of an informal pact with the EFF and SACP. The three parties also oppose Mpe’s election. Mpe is, however, said to be the favoured candidate in Luthuli House.

The ANC and ActionSA would have had 47 seats between them, enough to elect a mayor if they voted together. The ANC could also reach a majority with the EFF, which would take it to 54 seats, or through a deal with the SACP and FF Plus, which would give it exactly 46.

Numbers game complicates coalition talks

The DA’s offer of the mayoralty to ActionSA would require a wider agreement to command a council majority. ActionSA, the EFF and the SACP have 33 seats between them. Even with the DA on board, they would have 44 and would need the support of either the FF Plus or two one-seat parties to reach 46.

The DA has, however, denied that it had reached a formal coalition agreement with the ANC, insisting that negotiations were still underway with several political parties.

Speaking to Sunday World, DA Limpopo leader Jacques Smalle, acknowledged that the two parties had been in discussions but said no agreement had been finalised.

“There have been discussions between the DA and the ANC, and other parties, but there’s no formal agreement with any political party within the province yet,” he said.

DA seeks more time for coalition negotiations

He confirmed that the DA had also been approached by other parties the previous week about the possibility of forming a voting bloc against the ANC.

According to Smalle, the DA subsequently engaged smaller parties about allowing more time for coalition negotiations, arguing that any arrangement in Polokwane would have to take into account developments elsewhere in Limpopo and at national level.

“We needed more time to understand how the politics of Limpopo will fold out. We needed more time to understand how national politics will fold out,” he said.

READ: ActionSA crosses one million votes for first time in its six-year history

He defended the decision to seek additional time, saying the party was unwilling to rush into an arrangement without a proper coalition framework and approval from its national structures.

Stability concerns drive delay

Smalle warned that electing office-bearers before reaching agreement on governance priorities could leave the municipality vulnerable to political instability, including disputes over budgets and motions of no confidence.

“We don’t want to worry about the detail later. We want to make sure what the detail is now, so that when we get to tomorrow, the institution is able to be running and is stable,” he said.

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